for KING & COUNTRY’s Luke Smallbone and Family Endure Health Scare Involving Son

for KING & COUNTRY’s Luke Smallbone and his wife Courtney experienced every parent’s greatest nightmare last weekend when the couple’s two-month old son, Leo, nearly lost his life. Little Leo stopped breathing unexpectedly last Friday, leading to perhaps the most horrifying 48 hours of the couple’s lives.

“Yesterday I was mowing the lawn when I heard my wife frantically yelling for me to call 911. I wasn’t immediately sure why until I saw her holding our little boy, Leo, who was very gray and looking lifeless. She felt God impress on her to check on him while he was napping and after many prayers and some CPR, our little boy started to breathe again,” Luke posted on Saturday while in the hospital with Leo.

“We understand now more than ever that these[…]