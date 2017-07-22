for KING & COUNTRY’s Luke Smallbone and Wife Welcome New Child

Last night, for KING & COUNTRY co-frontman Luke Smallbone and wife Courtney welcomed their third son, Leo Oliver Smallbone, into the world.

“I’ve always been fascinated by how God allows us to deliver new souls to the world. So here is God’s new little soul. Leo Oliver Smallbone. Born July 21st. 7.12lbs. 20 inches tall,” the proud father posted to the band’s Facebook page.



Leo joins his brothers Jude and Pheonix a month after Luke and Courtney celebrated their seventh anniversary. “For any of life’s adventures, she’s always my favorite companion! Happy 7th anniversary my dear,” Luke posted last month.

It’s been an exciting year thus far for Luke and his brother Joel in for KING & COUNTRY with the success of Priceless The Movie, winning three awards and performing at the K-LOVE Fan Awards and beginning work on their third studio album, all in addition to their busy touring schedule. Click here to check out the group’s recent music video (which features Luke’s sons) for their current radio single “O God Forgive Us” from their latest album Run Wild. Live Free. Love Strong, and follow them on Facebook here for continued updates on new music (and hopefully, lots of cute baby pictures!)