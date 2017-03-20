Former Anberlin Frontman Stephen Christian Reveals Solo Album Title

Stephen Christian has announced the title and cover of Wildfires, his debut solo project, scheduled to release in the coming months. He made the announcement via a facebook post.

You might know him as the soaring voice behind the late, great rock act Anberlin, and possibly as the brains behind the moody and eclectic Anchor & Braille. Now Stephen Christian is getting ready for you to hear a different side of his musical soul.

Wildfires will release through BEC Recordings, a wing of Tooth & Nail Records, the label that Anberlin called home both at the start and completion of their run. Billed by Christian during the recording process as a worship record (in keeping with his role on staff with a church in Albequerque, New Mexico), the album promises to be one of the most highly anticipated projects of the genre this year. While known for oft-cryptic spiritual themes in both of his previous projects, Wildfires is expected to feature some of Christian’s most explicitly faith-driven lyrics yet. Christian has teased some morsels of information through his facebook page over the past few months, including the title of a song he thinks may be his personal favorite, “Wide Eyed.”

Stay tuned to Stephen Christian on facebook, twitter and instagram to be the first to know when more news is dropped. You can watch NRT’s exclusive interview about the new project from the 2016 Dove Awards below.

