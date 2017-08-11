Former Anthem Lights’ Member Alan Powell Teases New Music

Former Anthem Lights member Alan Powell offered a small teaser to his fans this week with the promise of new music coming soon. Alan posted a clip from 2014 of he and Caitlin Nicol-Thomas (his co-star from The Song) singing the classic “Hallelujah.” The full video was originally a promotional video for The Song, peppered with film clips as Caitlin and Alan crooned in the background.

“Gearing up to do some music again…” Alan posted along with the clip. “Made me think of this little tune I did a few years ago with my friend and costar from #thesongmovie… This is easily one of the best songs ever written in my opinion. Excited to create some new stuff for you guys again!”

Whether this means[…]