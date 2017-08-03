Former Disney Star Jennifer McGill to Debut New Album with Live Stream Show

Former Disney Channel star Jennifer McGill (“The All-New Mickey Mouse Club”) is celebrating the upcoming August 11th release of her debut solo album “Unbreakable” with a live stream full-band concert on Thursday, August 3rd – exclusively on NewReleaseToday.com’s Facebook Live! McGill will perform all 16 songs from the album for the very first time before a live audience, and fans around the world are invited to watch for free – LIVE!

The live show will broadcast from GRAYS On Main in Franklin, TN starting at 7:30pm CT (8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT) at facebook.com/newreleasetoday/. For those in the Nashville area that would like to attend the show in person, call 615-435-3603 to make a reservation.

Performing professionally since the age of 10, Jennifer appeared in all 300+ episodes of “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club” (1989-1994) alongside fellow castmates Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, JC Chasez, Ryan Gosling, Keri Russell and Britney Spears, among others. She has since performed in shows all over the world and worked with Boyz II Men, Brian McKnight, TLC, Donnie McClurken, Michael W. Smith, Celine Dion and many others. She continues to perform and also serves as a worship leader in Nashville, Tennessee.

Fox News Channel was the first to announce Jennifer’s return to the spotlight with an exclusive interview and the world premiere of the epic new music video for the album’s title track on FoxNews.com. Watch the “Unbreakable” music video below.



[embedded content]

“Unbreakable” includes production from GRAMMY Award winner Jeff Savage, Michael Whitaker and McGill’s husband Jeff Bohannon, plus mixing by multiple GRAMMY Award winner Paul Salveson.

For more information, visit www.jennifermcgill.com or www.unbreakableproject.com