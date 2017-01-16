Former Flyleaf Guitarist Teams Up With Wife To Release New EP

Formerly of platinum selling rock band Flyleaf, founding member/songwriter/guitarist Jared Hartmann has teamed up with his wife Kat to create their first EP, “Kat&Jared.”

The couple that spent the first eight years of their marriage on the road traveling with Flyleaf describes their new project as a collection of worship songs that “chronicle the journey they have been on over the years” and invite listeners “into the presence of Christ to discover what life is really about.”



[embedded content]

The Hartmann’s are now worship leaders at Bethel Church in Temple, TX. With a passion to “help people discover the life that comes from friendship with God and spending time in His presence,” “Kat&Jared” will release February 4th. Keep up with Kat and Jared at their website here or on social media here to follow them as they head toward the release of their debut EP.