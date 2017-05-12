Former For Today Singer Launches Evangelism Training Course

Founded by Evangelist and Former Lead Singer of Metal Band For Today, BASE is an Interactive Course Created to Encourage and Empower Christians to Share Their Faith

Awakening Evangelism has launched BASE (Biblical Application, Supernatural Evangelism), an interactive 16-week course created to help encourage and empower Christians from around the globe to share their faith in their own areas of influence. The mission statement of the ministry states their heart to equip believers to touch and transform their world with the power of radical love, relentless courage, and timeless truth. During their time in this online training course, BASE students will develop the ability to confidently communicate their beliefs in any situation. Applications are now available, and the inaugural class will begin in August 2017.

Awakening Evangelism was founded by Evangelist Mattie Montgomery. After spending a decade traveling the world and sharing the gospel (with his band For[…]