Former Ilia Singer Suzy Martinez Launches Solo Project Zahna

Suzy Martinez, the former lead singer of rock group Ilia, has announced her new side project under the name Zahna.



The singer shared the news via a live facebook broadcast. Ilia disbanded officially in December of last year, and Suzy shared that she’s been working on preparing material under her new name ever since. Zahna is an abbreviation of the singer’s full name. The new project will continue to be in the rock and roll genre, although Suzy says she feels like the music will display more creative freedom than her past work with Ilia.



A full length album is scheduled to release in the fall, with singles coming this summer. Some new merch is already available at her website, zahnaofficial.com. She also shared her hopes to start touring again early next year. In addition to sharing details of the project, Suzy offered her heartfelt thanks to fans who have stayed with her through the six month process of her transition to a role as a solo act.



For further information, you can follow her recently rebranded pages on facebook and twitter.