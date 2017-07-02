Former Mickey Mouse Club Star Jennifer McGill to Release Faith-Based Debut Solo Album

Two decades after her wildly successful Disney Channel series “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club” came to an end, Jennifer McGill is stepping back into the spotlight with her upcoming debut full-length solo album, “Unbreakable” to be released in August.

FoxNews.com is hosting today’s exclusive first interview and world premiere of the epic new music video for the album’s title track. Watch it here.

It’s hard to believe that 20+ years have passed since the show affectionately referred to as “MMC” launched the careers of McGill and her talented castmates that included Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, JC Chasez, Ryan Gosling and Keri Russell, among others. Performing professionally since the age of 10, McGill was one of the only cast members to appear in all 300+ episodes over seven seasons. But unlike some of her famous friends, the transition to a career beyond Disney didn’t[…]