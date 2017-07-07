Former Navy Seal and ‘Transformers’ Actor Remi Adeleke Stars in Latest ‘I Am Second’ Film

Last month I Am Second launched one of its most compelling White Chair Films, featuring former Navy SEAL and actor, Remi Adeleke. Adeleke used I Am Second (www.iamsecond.com) films as a life source while on his second deployment to the Middle East, which later developed into Adeleke becoming a national spokesperson for the brand. Now, Adeleke’s story is told in a deeper, dramatic depth and releases alongside his on-screen appearance in the Paramount Pictures film, Transformers: The Last Knight, directed by Michael Bay, in theaters everywhere June 21st, 2017.

Adeleke’s life journey has taken many compelling twists and turns prior to joining and since leaving the military. Through these times of intense trial, stress and temptation, his intimate story tells of life altering events, each leading to his own personal transformation. At the lowest point of his life, in the silence of losing everything, Adeleke begins to clearly hear a new voice; the voice of God.

In his new I Am Second White Chair Film, Adeleke takes viewers from his beginnings in Nigeria to growing up in the Bronx in New York City, through his Navy SEAL experiences to his most recent chapter of restoration, family and an unexpected turn into acting. He delves into the compelling impact that Michael Bay films had on his life in his early years, how each movie played a part in his intricately woven story, and the rough road he walked, fought and climbed, to the incredible barriers he broke through, never assuming it would lead him literally to work with Bay himself.

Today, as an incredibly powerful up & coming actor in Hollywood, Adeleke has an amazing story to tell through battles he faced even to trust God or others by always trying to control, saying “Ever since I was young I always wanted to control things. When I would want something — if I had to, I would run through walls to get it…It’s hard for me to trust people…It’s hard for me to trust something outside of myself.”



In addition to Remi’s appearance in the upcoming film Transformers: The Last Knight and the release of the new I Am Second White Chair Film, Remi also will appear this summer as he models resilience for JOCKEY’S new brand campaign #ShowEm, launched June 15. The campaign features Remi sporting Jockey underwear in a national commercial, as well as print advertisements in magazines such as Men’s Health, Men’s Fitness, People Magazine, Outdoor Magazine, and many other outlets.

Remi holds a Bachelors of Science in Organizational Leadership from the University of Charleston West Virginia, as well as a Masters of Science in Strategic Leadership with a specialization in Strategy as Practice from the same University.