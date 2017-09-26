Former NFL Tight End Releases New Music

On September 22, Josh “J.Lee the Producer” Norman released Music Box. This 19-track diverse project crosses over between hip-hop, gospel and soul, providing a musical journey unique from most.

J.Lee the Producer previously spent four seasons between the San Diego Chargers and Oakland Raiders as a tight end in the early 2000s. Now he channels his talents and influence through his faith and love for music, accomplishing his goals through influenced gained in the professional football spotlight.



J.Lee the Producer and his team provided a brief synopsis of what the listener can expect in this album: “Music Box is a wide-range of intricate harmonies, melodies and beats, all composed to support the continual inspirational message throughout the album. The title track ‘Music Box’ is a perfect example of the album’s direction and summation with vocal harmonies, sound effects and instruments excellently layered over the tracks main underlying longing but reflective beat. It’s the embodiment of the album, it personifies what is spoken in the beginning of the track itself: ‘but I hope the music we make has some staying power for the ones that do hear it, you know a memory attach to it…‘ The album is sure to be a success, for in this Music Box there is a song and a message for everyone.”

J.Lee the Producer has joined fellow artists Lecrae, Bizzle, and many others who have recently been addressing hard social topics through Christian Hip-Hop (CHH) to bring discernment, faith and God’s Word to bear on current events. One of the featured singles from this eclectic mix is “Datgum” (featuring Adam L.), a track bringing the current topic of racism and white supremacy under the microscope. Listen to the single and watch the video below.



