Former Sanctus Real Frontman Matt Hammitt Debuts Single ‘Tears’

GRAMMY® nominated Matt Hammitt debuts latest single “Tears,” as a part of the second solo project of his career. Going for adds on Feb. 3, the song will impact AC and Hot AC/CHR radio and has already hit No. 1 on Play MPE’s Top 20 Christian downloads and streams. Hammitt is the first signed writer to Songs for FCM, the Full Circle Music publishing company helmed by GRAMMY® winning producer Seth Mosley. In the Spring of 2017, Hammitt will release his full-length studio album featuring the single.

“With ‘Tears,’ I set out to capture the essence of both the beauty and rawness of our shared human experience, in joy and in pain,” shared Hammit. “My hope is that this song carries a sort of simple permission for us to feel, process, and embrace the healing that comes through the God-given gift of tears.”



Prior to the release, Hammitt served as the former lead singer of the GRAMMY® nominated band Sanctus Real for over two decades, touring internationally along with releasing 14 No. 1 and Top 5 radio singles and eight albums during that time.