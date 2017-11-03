Francesca Battistelli Releases ‘Greatest Hits The First Ten Years’

GRAMMY® Award winning artist Francesca Battistelli celebrates ten years of her artistry with today’s release of Greatest Hits: the first ten years (Fervent Records). Spanning her decade long career, the 15-song album features six No. 1 radio hits, three top 5 hits, three top 10’s and two new studio recordings.

Battistelli released her debut album, My Paper Heart, in 2008 which included “Free To Be Me,” her first of many hits. Along with three RIAA Gold Certifications, a GRAMMY® Award win (four total nominations), a Billboard Music nomination, six Dove Awards (and 28 nominations) and two KLOVE Fan Awards, she’s garnered nearly two million in sales and her music has been featured across multiple television and movie outlets.

Greatest Hits: the first ten years track listing:

I’m Letting Go

Free To Be Me

It’s Your Life

Beautiful, Beautiful

You’re Here

This Is The Stuff

Angel By Your Side

Strangely Dim

Write Your Story

He Knows Your Name

Holy Spirit

If We’re Honest

Giants Fall

There’s No Other Name (new recording)

Messiah (new Christmas recording)