Francesca Battistelli To Be Guest Worship Leader on Upcoming Bethel Music Album

Christian Music mainstay Francesca Battistelli will be a guest worship leader on the upcoming Bethel Music album, Starlight, set to release later in April and available now for pre-order.

Battistelli leads two songs, “There’s No Other Name” and “God I Look To You,” on the new album alongside a dozen other powerful worship anthems led by the likes of Bethel artists Jenn Johnson, Amanda Cook, Steffany Gretzinger and more. Fans can be among the first to hear “There’s No Other Name” live by catching Francesca’s set on the Rock & Worship Roadshow Tour through the end of March (click here for dates and tickets).

“Being a part of the tour that made this album a reality was life-changing in many ways. And now listening back through the songs (over and over) is changing me again. His goodness is so evident on this album and in the lives of the women who wrote and sang these songs. I’m honored to be in their company,” Francesca says of her involvement on the new record.

Bethel Music’s first full-length live album, Starlight was recorded live on tour last fall during their Worship Nights. The team will be hitting the road again for another run of Worship Nights in April (find dates and tickets here). Starlight is available for pre-order on iTunes starting today, with three new songs, including the title track, immediately available for download.

