Francesca Battistelli Welcomes Her Fourth Child

The growing family of CCM has grown a little bit bigger as Francesca Battistelli and her husband Matthew Goodwin have welcomed their 4th child.

This past Sunday, at 7:56PM, Battistelli gave birth at home to Wyatt Samuel Goodwin. The little bundle of joy came into the world weighing a healthy 10 lbs, 23 oz. The singer shared some encouragement along with the news on her Facebook, writing “While the world is at its darkest, our ever present God shines a light–life in the midst of death and chaos. He has not abandoned us. He is not finished!”

While taking it easy due to her pregnancy, Battistelli has still been quietly prepping her next album. Her last album, If We’re Honest, released over three years ago in 2014. The latest single from that album, “Giants Fall,” recently found its way onto the WOW Hits 2018 compilation.

Battistelli has also been dabbling in some non-music related projects. She’s begun selling essential oils, and has shared things like a recipe for an all-natural skin care regimen using these oils. You can read more about her work in essential oils here.

