Francesca Battistelli’s No. 1 Single ‘Holy Spirit’ Receives RIAA Gold Certification

Fervent Records recording artist and hit songwriter, Francesca Battistelli, was recently honored at a small gathering of label, industry partners, family and bandmates for her second RIAA-Certified Gold record for the GRAMMY® Award winning and No. 1 single “Holy Spirit.”

“What a special night! This song has been such an anchor in my own life, and I don’t think we ever expected this, but the Lord’s plans are always better than ours,” shares Francesca. “To watch this song reach so many people has been such a blessing!”



“Holy Spirit,” from Battistelli’s album If We’re Honest, spent an impressive 15 weeks in the No. 1 slot at Christian radio and was the No. 2 most played song of 2015 at Christian AC Radio. Additionally, Francesca took home her very first GRAMMY® Award with “Holy Spirit” in the Best Contemporary Christian and Gospel Performance/Song category at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards. A few months later she was awarded Worship Song of the Year at the K-LOVE Fan Awards.

Francesca is currently off the road as she writes and records for an upcoming project and awaits the arrival of her fourth child. For additional information, music and a full list of tour dates, please visit: www.francescamusic.com.