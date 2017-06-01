Full Circle Music’s Seth Mosley Launches Vlog Series

Acclaimed producer and songwriter Seth Mosley has launched a vlog series to give listeners an unfiltered glimpse into his everyday life.



Seth Mosley is the founder of Full Circle Music and best known for his writing and producing work with bands like Newsboys, MercyMe, Skillet, for KING & COUNTRY, Hawk Nelson and many others. Over the past decade, Mosley and his team at Full Circle Music have become groundbreaking innovators in the shifting landscape of the Christian music industry. The company has a weekly podcast (find it on iTunes here) featuring industry veterans as guests. Seth Mosley aims for his new vlog series to be less polished and more personal, with a new video appearing every day.



The first entry in the vlog series features a few candid thoughts from Mosley on his recent ventures with Full Circle Academy. The video was filmed while he was driving to Bethel Music’s studio, where he is currently working with Kristene DiMarco. You can see the vlog below.



[embedded content]

For more information on Seth Mosley and Full Circle Music, you can visit fullcirclemusic.org. To learn more about artist development and training program Full Circle Academy, go to thefullcircleacademy.com. You can subscribe on YouTube here for future vlogs.