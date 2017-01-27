Gabby Douglas Releases Christian Music Compilation Album

U.S. Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas has made no secret of her Christian faith, and earlier this month, she shared some of the songs that have personally inspired her with the release of a special compilation project, titled Conqueror.

The album features spotlight tracks from a number of Christian artists representing a variety of styles, ranging from hip-hop to Gospel, hard rock to electronic.

It’s not uncommon to see athletes such as Douglas sporting headphones leading up to a competition, and the 21-year-old gold medalist is no difference. Songs by Blanca, Hollyn, VERIDIA, V.Rose and David Dunn get her amped.

“The music in the album is something that I always listen to during training for competitions, and I really hope that people benefit off of this positive music,” Douglas said of the Conqueror collection. She shared more about that collection in an interview with Billboard.

Check out the tracklist and then get the soundtrack on iTunes here.

Tracklist:

“Not Backing Down” by Blanca (feat. Tedashii)

“Love with Your Life” by Hollyn

“Still Breathing” by VERIDIA

“Northern Sky” by Capital Kings (feat. KB)

“Take a Broken Heart” by V. Rose (feat. Derek Minor)

“Rise” by Trip Lee

“Today” by Blanca

“First” by Lauren Daigle

“All I Need Is You” by Hollyn

“Emotionful” by V. Rose

“We Are the Brave” by VERIDIA

“Today Is Beautiful” by David Dunn

Learn more about Gabby at http://gabrielledouglas.com.