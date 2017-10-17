Gaither ‘Homecoming’ Series Announces Partnership with UP TV

Gaither Music Group and UP TV have announced a joint partnership this fall with special programming of content from the award-winning Gaither HOMECOMING brand scheduled to air on the network and UP Faith & Family, America’s Favorite Streaming Service For Families.

Starting October 21st, the Gaither HOMECOMING brand of programming, founded by gospel music legend Bill Gaither, will be featured at 12 noon EST on Saturdays, starting with Alan Jackson’s Precious Memories television special, a show that has struck a chord with fans everywhere. The show features Jackson’s stage performances of songs from his first gospel recording, Precious Memories, originally released in 2006.

Recorded to honor his mother’s request that he release an album of gospel classics, the Precious Memories audio recording quickly made its way to the top of the sales charts and into the hearts of fans, selling over 1.8 million copies and earning a Platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Taped at the historic Ryman, known as “The Mother Church of Country Music” in Nashville, TN, the DVD collection, produced by Martin Fischer and directed by James Burton Yockey, captures Jackson’s familiar, warm tones singing signature renditions of traditional hymns and gospel favorites. The DVD also includes behind-the-scenes interviews with him, his mother and his wife as he reflects on his musical roots.

“We are very pleased to be working alongside UP TV,” stated Paul Sizelove, vice president of Gaither Music Group. “We have seen the strength of what they do, and we know their commitment to programming the whole family can enjoy. We appreciate the power of television to relay our artists’ stories and their music, and we are happy to have some of those stories being told by the team at UP TV.”

“Music has both infused and deepened our storytelling at UP for years,” said Charley Humbard, president and CEO, UP. “We’re thrilled to be working with Gaither Music Group to showcase the best in Country and Gospel and provide feel-good entertainment for families.”

The Gaither HOMECOMING airings will showcase the music of Joey+Rory and Elvis among others while UP Faith & Family will feature such artists as Joey+Rory, Mark Lowry, The Statler Brothers, David Phelps, The Isaacs, Guy Penrod, Alabama, Sandi Patty, Alan Jackson, Jimmy Fortune, The Oak Ridge Boys, Johnny Cash and more in addition to several Christmas programs for the holiday season.