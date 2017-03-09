Gaither Music Group Gives the World a Smile This Week with Top-Selling Videos

Gaither Music Group‘s two all-new HOMECOMING DVD and CD recordings gave fans something to smile about this week. Give the World a Smile and Sweeter As the Days Go By, filmed at the famous Gaither Studio C at the company’s home base in Alexandria, Indiana, landed the No. 1 and No. 2 spots on the Billboard Music Video Chart and the No. 1 and No. 2 positions on the Christian Music Video Chart, according to Nielsen SoundScan. The Give the World a Smile audio CD landed at #7 on the Contemporary Christian Music chart, while Sweeter As the Days Go By came in at the No. 9 position.

RELATED: Gaither Music Group Set to Release Two All-New ‘Homecoming’ Recordings

“It’s rewarding to see such a strong response to these new releases,” stated Paul Sizelove, vice president of Gaither Music Group. “It had been over six years since we had this many of our family of artists in one room to sing together. Those of us in the room enjoyed a special time of music and friendship. To see friends and fans of this music respond so enthusiastically to what was captured is encouraging, and we are grateful to be able to share these songs of hope and inspiration.”

The two new releases feature over 125 members of the HOMECOMING family of artists, led by Bill and Gloria Gaither, enjoying an evening together of gospel singing, storytelling and a celebration of lifelong friendships. Gospel music fans will enjoy performances by the award-winning Oak Ridge Boys, the Gatlin Brothers, Jeff & Sheri Easter, the Booth Brothers, Russ Taff, Goodman Revival, the Gaither Vocal Band, Mark Lowry, Lynda Randle, David Phelps, The Isaacs, The Hoppers and more. Performances from up-and-coming artists including Bradley Walker, the Martin Family Circus and others added to the excitement in this room of veteran performers.



[embedded content]

The top-selling Gaither HOMECOMING Series, known worldwide for its TV specials and arena tours, has become a household name among gospel music lovers since its early days when the concerts featured such legendary artists as Jake Hess, Vestal and Howard Goodman, George Younce, Glen Payne, Dottie Rambo, Hovie Lister and many more gospel music mainstays.

These new recordings include timeless favorites such as “There Is Power in the Blood,” “Working on a Building,” “Sinner Saved by Grace,” “Child of the King,” “Holy Spirit, Thou Art Welcome,” “It Is No Secret,” “We’ll Talk It Over,” “Roses Will Bloom Again,” the title tracks and more.

Give the World a Smile and Sweeter As the Days Go By are airing as a TV special on a large number of networks including PBS, DIRECTV, Dish TV, AT&T U-verse, TBN, RFD, GaitherTV, FamilyNet, CTN, GMC, GMTN, Guardian, Liberty, TCT and TLN. In Canada they are airing on Vision TV, The Miracle Channel, CTS and Hope TV.

The DVD and CD recordings are exclusively distributed by Capitol Christian Distribution and Universal Music and are available throughout general market stores and the Christian marketplace in addition to online retailers including iTunes, Amazon, www.cbd.com and www.gaither.com.