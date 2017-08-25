IN THE STUDIO:
Gaither Vocal Band Enjoying the Here and Now with New Recording ‘We Have This Moment’

Gospel Music Hall of Fame members and GRAMMY® Award winners the Gaither Vocal Band (GVB) are scheduled to release an all-new studio recording on October 13th. We Have This Moment (Gaither Music Group), produced by famed country and gospel music performer and studio musician Gordon Mote, is a musical snapshot of a special season for this lauded quintet.

“The longer I live the more I learn to appreciate here and now,” stated group founder and bass singer Bill Gaither, “this moment…this place in life… this group of people with whom I am privileged to collaborate on these songs. I am blessed beyond measure by these men and by the way our collective contributions have brought something very special to this collection of songs. I hope you are as[…]

