Garry Kean Releases New Album ‘Press’ On DREAM Worship

DREAM Worship is pleased to announce the release of Press by artist and worship leader, Garry Kean. Press, which is part worship part pop, the songs reflect the Sunday morning worship experience, but also songs about daily life–the struggles and victories–the highs and the lows–always resolving us toward the fact that we serve an amazing God who is able to redeem our failures and take us to new and exciting heights.

“When I first began writing for this album my hope was to write songs that encompassed my daily walk as a believer. I wanted these songs to not only reflect the corporate worship I love being a part of for a few hours on Sundays, but also songs that would encompass and reflect my faith journey every day of the week.” Garry Kean

