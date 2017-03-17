GAWVI Releases New Song ‘Rock N Roll’ Featuring ELHAE

Electro-pop/dance artist GAWVI surprises fans today by releasing another new track entitled “Rock N Roll” in advance of his forthcoming debut album, We Belong. GAWVI collaborated with Atlantic Records’ singer/rapper ELHAE on the new record which can be downloaded instantly today with the album pre-order.

“Rock N Roll” is inspired by many of GAWVI’s own personal experiences with the music industry, serving as a reminder that “sometimes all of the glamorous stuff can make people blind to what reality is.” Once again, GAWVI masterfully communicates his message through sound by layering eerie melodic chords with floating whispered vocals throughout the verses to convey how fame, fortune and material objects can often fail to satisfy our deepest longings. “Rock N Roll” follows GAWVI’s previously released singles, the undeniably fun and reverent, “Closer“, and the infectious, “God Speed“, featuring label mates Andy Mineo and KB.

After almost a decade of crafting chart-topping gems as a hip-hop producer, GAWVI stepped out as a solo artist in 2016 unleashing two EP’s — Lost in Hue and Holding Hue — the former which hit #2 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic charts. Garnering upwards of 2.5 million Spotify streams to date, the projects re-introduced GAWVI as a force to be reckoned with and singles like “Late Nights” and “In the Water,” which peaked at #1 on the Hot CHR Top 40 chart, helped take GAWVI to new audiences solidifying him as the next big up-and-coming act in EDM and CCM.



With last year’s lauded EPs, GAWVI now looks ahead to his debut LP We Belong. An earnest statement of acceptance that is apropos for our time, We Belong does much to prove GAWVI’s staying power not only as a producer but also as a full-fledged artist with something to say, “What I do is just an extension of who I am. And We Belong is my heartbeat, it’s my declaration that everyone has a unique purpose and plan.” From start to finish, We Belong overflows with a clear and unwavering sense of mission where faith and self-love reign. “There’s a lot of power that comes from knowing who you are,” GAWVI adds. “Only then can you start making an impact in your world. That’s what this album is about.” We Belong is set for release via Reach Records on March 31 and is available now for pre-order.