Gene Moore Slated to Release Debut EP ‘The Future’

Gene Moore is slated to release his 7 song EP The Future on July 28th through Motown Gospel.

The release has been building anticipation with both fans and fellow artists, as The Future is a debut project from someone who carries himself like a veteran. Gene is no stranger to the music industry, even though this is his first release. He got his start as a young soloist with the Southeast Inspirational Choir. Gene has a smooth voice with a killer range, and he has traveled the world as a background vocalist and a solo artist. This artist has sang with artists like Layla Hathaway, India Arie, P.J. Morton, Kirk Franklin, Jason Nelson, L. Spencer Smith, Gary Mayes, Fred Hammond, Israel and New Breed, Kim Burrell, Kurt Carr and many more. Having recently sung at Essence Festival and T.D. Jakes’ Megafest, Gene is on a path to make major waves with his new release.

If you pre-order the album now, you will instantly receive “Coming Home” and “Recover” (find preorder links at https://genemoore.lnk.to/Pre-Order). If you want to follow Gene, you can find him on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

