Generation Exodus Foundation Announces Sold-Out Pittsburgh Tour Date for Casting Crowns

Partnering with GRAMMY® winning Casting Crowns for “The Very Next Thing Tour,” concert promoter Generation Exodus Foundation announces a sold-out Pittsburgh tour date on March 4 at PPG Paints Arena, featuring support from Danny Gokey and Unspoken. In addition to Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena, Generation Exodus Foundation continues to promote the remaining tour dates for the second leg of “The Very Next Thing Tour” in Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana and West Virginia.

RELATED: Casting Crowns Announces Spring Leg Of ‘The Very Next Thing’ Tour

“The Very Next Thing Tour” follows Generation Exodus Foundation’s successful promotions for other top Christian acts, including dates for Lecrae’s “Higher Learning Tour,” NF’s “Therapy Sessions Tour,” Crowder’s “American Prodigal Tour,” Big Daddy Weave’s “Beautiful Offerings Tour,” Andy Mineo’s “Uncomfortable Tour” and more. For more information on “The Very Next Thing Tour,” visit www.genexconcerts.com/event/casting-crowns.



[embedded content]

“The Very Next Thing Tour” Dates

March 4 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

March 24 – Eastern Kentucky Expo Center – Pikeville, KY

April 14 – Southern Illinois University Arena – Carbondale, IL

April 20 – Lafayette Cajundome – Lafayette, LA

April 27 – BB&T Arena – Highland Heights, KY

April 29 – Charleston Civic Center – Charleston, WV