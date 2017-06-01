Ginny Owens Premieres New Lyric Video

Ginny Owens has released a new lyric video in support of her latest single, “The Fire,” from her much acclaimed latest album, Love Be the Loudest.



[embedded content]

“Last year, I found myself in a long season of fire,” explains Ginny when asked about the song. “It began on the road; during every concert, singing was becoming increasingly painful which is not great when singing is not only your livelihood but also your favorite way to connect with God and others. As I went through intense vocal coaching to re-train and heal my voice, I discovered something else was wrong–I had a grapefruit-sized abdominal tumor, which the doctor kindly explained might be cancer. I put my brave face on, but panic crept in. I remember talking to God out loud a lot during that season, begging Him to be close and to let me know He was there. I remember talking to and praying with my closest friends. I’ll never forget the uncertainty and desperation, but also the moments of peace.



“Thank God, I do not have cancer and my voice is much stronger now, but that season forever changed me. God met me in my prayers and in the loving actions of my gracious friends. He allowed the burning away of the things I trusted most–my talent and my need to control. As I reflect back, I’m reminded of the story of the literal fire faced by Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego. Not only did they emerge from the fire unharmed, but God walked with them every moment they were in the fire. It is the same for us.



“When you walk through a fire, hold tightly to God’s hand and remember that His love led Him to walk through the ultimate fire for you, so that you can emerge unharmed and with infinite hope.”