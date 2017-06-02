Glasslands Releases Music Video for ‘Back and Forth’

Rock group Glasslands has released a brand new music video for their song “Back and Forth,” a track from their debut full length project Pariah, which released in September of last year. You can watch the music video below.



[embedded content]

Glasslands is fronted by Josh Kincheloe, who played bass for several years with Icon for Hire and has most recently filled in with for KING & COUNTRY and Disciple. The group is rounded out by Brandon Mullins (formerly of Beartooth) on drums and Jordan DiSorbo (formerly of Before Their Eyes) on guitar. Kincheloe released several singles under the name Glasslands in 2013 and 2014, but the full band came together for the first time for their debut in 2016.



Tracks from Pariah have seen some movement on the Christian rock charts as well as recently being highlighted on Spotify’s Top Christian Rock playlist. You can purchase Pariah on iTunes here. To find out more about Glasslands, find them on facebook, twitter and instagram.