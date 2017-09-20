Glen Campbell Celebrated at 11th Annual ACM Honors with Star-Studded Tribute

The country music community will celebrate the late Glen Campbell on the 11th Annual ACM Honors tonight at 9 pm ET/PT on the CBS Television Network. The star-studded salute will include a performance by Maren Morris of one of Campbell’s signature songs, “Galveston,” and a reprise of last’s year superstar tribute featuring Toby Keith, Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban performing some of the Rhinestone Cowboy’s most beloved classics. Hosted by the Academy of Country Music, the evening dedicated to celebrating special honorees and off-camera category winners from the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards was taped August 23 at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

The Academy awarded Campbell the Career Achievement Award at last year’s ACM Honors, a prestigious honor given to artists who have advanced the popularity of country music through their endeavors in the entertainment industry in[…]