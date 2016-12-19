Grammy Nominated Zach Williams Drops Surprise Full Length Album

Newly minted GRAMMY® nominee Zach Williams has just dropped his new full-length album, Chain Breaker (Essential Records). Williams made the surprise album announcement this past weekend during a hometown show in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Available now at iTunes, the Chain Breaker LP offers ten songs – five from his EP of the same name along with five new tunes. Click here to download the album.

The surprise release of the Chain Breaker LP is a result of the outpouring of support for Williams’ first single of the same name, which quickly reached No. 1 at Christian radio (and remains there at press time), and the fall release of the Chain Breaker EP. Due to consumer demand, the Chain Breaker LP was released this weekend instead of in the spring when it was originally scheduled to debut. The physical album will be available everywhere on January 27 and is currently out now on all digital sales and streaming services.

In addition to the influx of stories that Williams continues to receive from people impacted by his music, the song “Chain Breaker” and the Chain Breaker EP have consistently been at the top of iTunes and Amazon sales charts. Both the single and EP are featured on the best of 2016 lists on iTunes, Apple Music, and Amazon.

This weekend’s show in his hometown was especially meaningful to Williams because it was held at his high school and almost to the day, when Williams’ life was spiraling down a dark path, he was expelled from that very school his senior year. It was a highly impactful moment for Williams to be able to announce the release of his new album because the songs are deeply inspired by the redemption he’s since found in Christ. Click here to watch a portion of the show streamed via Facebook Live.