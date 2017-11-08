Greg Sykes Garners Five GMA Canada Covenant Awards Nominations

Integrity Music songwriter and recording artist Greg Sykes recently garnered five nominations for the 39th Annual GMA Canada Covenant Awards with his major label debut, Reverse. The Ontario native’s nominations include Male Vocalist and Inspirational Album of the Year with nods for Inspirational Song of the Year, Recorded Song of the Year and Video of the Year going to the title track.

Sykes, who has been leading worship in Niagara (ON) for 15 years, released Reverse this past March to critical acclaim for its “worshipful heart” and “shimmering pop-rock” aesthetic. Though he has been engaged in the Christian music community for several years, the 5-song EP marks his first solo project.

In addition to his own ministry, Sykes has written and performed with numerous artists including All Sons & Daughters, Paul Baloche, Michael W. Smith, Brenton Brown, Meredith Andrews, Leeland Mooring, High Valley, Martin Smith, MercyMe, Matthew West and The City Harmonic. Most recently, Sykes wrote for Jaci Velasquez’s Dove Award winning and Latin GRAMMY nominated album Confío and its English language counterpart, Trust.

Sykes also appears on the critically acclaimed Integrity albums Blessed Assurance: The New Hymns of Fanny Crosby, Majesty In A Manger, and I Am N, an album developed in partnership with Voice of the Martyrs. Sykes received two Covenant nominations last year for I Am N and previously won a Covenant Award in 2014 for Inspirational Song of the Year for “Faithful.”



[embedded content]

For more information on Sykes, including details for Christmas concerts in Ontario and in Los Angeles with Micah Tyler and Jasmine Murray, visit http://www.gregsykes.com or https://www.facebook.com/gregsykesmusic.