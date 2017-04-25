Greg Sykes Releases Music Video for ‘Reverse’

Worship leader and recent Integrity Music signeeGreg Sykes released the music video for his new single “Reverse” today. “Reverse” is from Greg’s March 10th debut EP of the same name. From producers Seth Mosley and Bryan Fowler, Reverse marks the first solo project for the Covenant Award-winning songwriter.

“God consistently and astonishingly takes the most impossible scenarios, turns them around and uses them in ways we never thought possible. The ultimate example is this… God, through the sacrifice of His only son, REVERSED the curse of sin and took it on Himself for us, so that we would be given what we don’t deserve (eternal life) and relieved of what we did deserve (eternal separation from God). This is the greatest reversal of all,” Sykes says of the heart behind the song and EP.

To celebrate the release of the music video, Greg went live on Facebook this morning to perform an acoustic version of the song live from his church. Click here to watch that video and check out the official music video below.



Sykes is currently on the road this spring with 7eventh Time Down and Audio Adrenaline for the God Is On The Move Tour. Click here for ticket details and tour dates and get Reverse on iTunes by clicking here.