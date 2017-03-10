Greg Sykes Releases ‘Reverse’ March 10

Covenant Award winning worship artist Greg Sykes releases Reverse, his solo debut with Integrity Music, to a global audience on March 10. The 5-song EP is a very personal project for Sykes, with songs reflecting his journey and the faithfulness of God all along the way. Raised in a broken home, Sykes has struggled with fear and insecurity since childhood. Not an easy battle for a worship leader who finds himself sharing songs and stories with people he doesn’t know almost every weekend. But he has seen God move in miraculous ways, providing grace for every moment, redemption for his own marriage and even healing for his voice, which he once thought to be lost forever.

“With God, nothing is beyond repair, no situation is hopeless,” says Sykes. “Often, the things that look like the end for us are the very places God begins to redeem or show His strength and presence in our lives… He is always with us in our story, so there’s always hope.”

From the title track, an anthem of redemption that is the project’s first radio single, to “Just the Beginning,” a song of second chances, Reverse carries a hope-filled revelation from a thankful heart. Adding to the transparent lyrics and worshipful moments is the expert pop production of producers Seth Mosley (for KING & COUNTRY, Newsboys, High Valley) and Bryan Fowler (TobyMac, Hollyn).

Considering the title song and theme of the EP, Sykes adds: “God consistently and astonishingly takes the most impossible scenarios, turns them around and uses them in ways we never thought possible. The ultimate example is this… God, through the sacrifice of His only son, REVERSED the curse of sin and took it on Himself for us, so that we would be given what we don’t deserve (eternal life) and relieved of what we did deserve (eternal separation from God). This is the greatest reversal of all!”



Reverse is available through digital service providers beginning March 10. Sykes, will share these and other songs this spring with 7eventh Time Down for the “God Is On The Move Tour” and in the summer at Praise in the Park in Alberta and Kingdom Bound in New York. Worship resources, including chord charts and tutorial videos, can be found at weareworship.com.