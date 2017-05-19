Gretchen Keskeys Returns with Sophomore Album ‘Pure Hope’

Just one year after the release of her debut album, singer-songwriter Gretchen Keskeys is back with her sophomore release, “Pure Hope” (Creative Soul Records) – available May 26, 2017 at all major digital outlets including iTunes.

Christian music fans quickly embraced Keskeys, who CCM Magazine Contributing Editor Andy Argyrakis said “may very well possess the most magnificent voice since Sandi Patty.” Keskeys spent the last year performing at events and women’s conferences nationwide, openly sharing her songs alongside an inspirational testimony detailing her miraculous deliverance from anxiety and depression.

From the outside, Keskeys would not appear to be the ideal candidate for crippling anxiety and depression. Her parents were the authors of the best-selling self-help book “I’m OK — You’re OK,” while her father was named by LIFE Magazine as “the father of pop psychology.” But it was her faith that proved to be the ultimate answer to paralyzing fear and insecurity.

Since the release of her debut album, Keskeys has connected with listeners from literally every walk of life, from fellow Christians at various stages in their faith, to those of any belief background struggling with addictions, some recovering from suffering abuse and others trying to get back on their feet following a season of homelessness. Keskeys’ own personal struggles have provided her with the unique ability to resonate with a vast audience facing unlimited circumstances. But she’s also quick to credit some of her previous experiences in the media and entertainment industries as giving her the proper tools to communicate to such a wide variety of people. Whether it was her earliest opportunities as a page at NBC, landing roles on a primetime special, several soap operas, writing for the nightly news, studying at the Beverly Hills Playhouse or receiving her Screen Actors Guild card, the multitude of experiences forged a lifelong commitment to preparation and professionalism, and later provided inspiration for her as an artist.

“I think my favorite thing about writing the news was the ‘kickers,’ which is the last story of the newscast and one where you often get to have fun with plays on words,” she recalls. “I loved using my creativity writing those stories and I find songwriting has similarities searching for just the right word in the right spot to create the best story! In between acting and being an artist, I mostly missed expressing myself, but now in my music and worship leading, I have found that again and it brings me such joy to share my deepest heart for who Christ is, what He has done, what He is doing and what He promises to do. I am truly fulfilled.”



[embedded content]

Produced by Eric Copeland for Creative Soul Records and mixed by GRAMMY winner Ronnie Brookshire (Michael McDonald, CeCe Winans, Michael W. Smith, Sandi Patty), Keskey’s enlisted an all-star list of Nashville’s finest session players to bring her new songs to life. And while early indications are that “Pure Hope” will be well-received, Keskeys’ remains more focused on a higher purpose… “My greatest thrill is for these songs to be heard, enjoyed and to help people find hope in the Lord. A lot of the messages I receive and answer come from people who are really struggling, and oh how I understand. But I also know that everything people are needing and looking for is found in Christ! I just love ministering, connecting and sharing that hope!”

For more information, visit the official website at www.gretchenkeskeys.com.