Grits Released Their First Project Since 2010 on June 23

Grits has released their first new material in seven years with their new EP Saints and Sinners. The project released June 23, resurrecting the sound all too familiar for fans of the classic Christian hip-hop of a decade ago like Tunnel Rats, Cross Movement and Mars Ill.

Coffee and Bonafide together, known as Grits, are one of the most legendary hip-hop pairs in CHH. The title track from the EP released on May 26, creating buzz around the historic return of a name all seasoned CHH fans know and love. Fans can purchase the EP on iTunes, Google Play or Amazon. The track list for Grit’s latest offering is as follows:



1) Saints and Sinners

2) Tennessee’s Been Good To Me (feat. Pigeon John)

3) Warrior (feat. J. Pierson)

4) Patience

5) Grow Old (feat. Sir Kevin Max and Larysa Hamilton)



Keep up with Grits on Twitter or Facebook for the latest news and any info on future music.