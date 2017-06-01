IN THE STUDIO:
Grits Set To Release First Project In Seven Years

Christian hip-hop pioneers Grits revealed the cover art, name and first single off their upcoming EP Saints & Sinners

Their first new project in seven years is set to release on June 23. The single “Saints & Sinners” can be purchased immediately on iTunes here, as well as streamed on Spotify. 
 
You can see the cover art for the EP below.
 

 
The hip-hop duo comprised of Coffee and Bonafide began over two decades ago in 1995 with their first release Mental Releases. A full project return has been in the making for the past several years, and a single was released in 2016 titled “Skin Deep.” Their last full project was released seven years ago in 2010, Quarantine. Stay tuned for a complete track list for the new EP.
 
Keep up with Grits on twitter or facebook for the latest news of their anticipated return.

