Gungor Releases Lyric Video for ‘Who We Are’

Gungor recently released a sobering lyric video of their new song “Who We Are.” The video contains clips of the heart-breaking plight of Syrian refugees and the worn-torn reality they are trying to escape. The song opens with the lyrics: “All the world watches as the people run from the fiercest storm to the fierce unknown. Will we watch and wait? Turn and close our door? Or will we be who we’ve always said we are.”

The husband and wife duo posted this statement to their Facebook along with the video: “Are we the kind of people who open our hearts to others in their suffering or the kind who get afraid and turn our hearts away? We think this is an important question for people to be asking themselves right now, so we wanted to share this song with you called ‘Who We Are.'”



“Who We Are”, featuring Gungor’s classic acoustic sound, is a beautiful challenge for Christians to stand up for the hurting and be the hands and feet of Jesus to those who have no help and no hope. Gungor plans to get the song and its message out to as many people as possible, and encourages fellow artists to sing it and churches to play it for their congregations. “Next week, we’ll be giving away the charts and stems to everyone on our email list so that artists or churches can sing it if they’d like. You can sign up for our email list at Gungormusic.com. Refugee Sunday is June 25th this year – we hope that some of us who still believe we can be who we’ve always said we are will rise up and link arms and speak love in a world so dominated by fear. We hope we can raise our voices together for those whose voices have been silenced. Will you join us?”