Hannah Kerr Does Promotion Tour in Support of New Album ‘Overflow’

Singer/songwriter Hannah Kerr, continues her busy schedule in support of her new album, Overflow. Last week, Kerr headed to Chicago for two appearances at Moody Radio for “This Is The Day” with host Nancy Turner, and “Chris Fabry Live.” For both programs, she sang several songs from Overflow and did interviews about her faith, music, and being a college student at Belmont University that’s able to keep up her 4.0, while focusing on her ministry. The Chris Fabry interview will air Tuesday, May 30 from 2–3 p.m. CT.

The next stop on Kerr’s agenda was LeSea Broadcasting in South Bend, Ind. She started the day with a radio interview at Pulse FM with morning show host/program director, Corey Mann. This was followed by taped appearances, which included performances and interviews, for “Harvest Show” and “Live From Studio B.” The “Harvest Show” interview aired May 18 that featured Kerr’s high-profile tours with such artists as Casting Crowns, Matt Maher and Building 429. and how gratitude is one of the reasons for her success. The interview can be viewed HERE.



For her appearances, Kerr performed her new single, “Radiate,” that continues its climb on the Billboard (No. 27) and Mediabase (No. 26) National Christian Audience charts. Recent radio adds include Air1, WFHM/Cleveland, OH, KFIS/Portland, OR and WFFH “The Fish.” Back in Nashville, Kerr visited the FISH radio station for an interview and a Facebook Live chat with on-air personality Caryn Cruise, which included a live performance of “Radiate.” The lyrics in “Radiate,” co-written by Kerr, with her brother Josh and songwriter Jordan Reynolds, have resonated with fans. No matter what comes my way/I’ll live my life/Radiate Your light/Now always/I’ll let my lips speak only for Your name/In the good in the bad, in the mistakes/No darkness gonna stand in my way/If my way is Your way then You’ll make me/Radiate, Radiate (for Your glory).



[embedded content]

On May 31, Kerr will “takeover” CCM Magazine’s Instagram account to take fans on some of her favorite places in Nashville. Upcoming information about the event can be found at www.instagram.com/ccmmag, www.hannahkerrmusic.com, www.facebook.com/HannahKerrMusic, www.twitter.com/hannahkerr.