Hannah Kerr’s Debut Album ‘Overflow’ in Stores Now

The debut album from Black River Christian singer/songwriter Hannah Kerr, Overflow, is now available at retail and continues to be offered at digital music outlets. At the same time, Kerr’s single “Radiate” hits No. 25 this week with 35 stations reporting airplay, including WAY-FM Network, KLTY/Dallas and KFSH/Los Angeles. Produced by Mark Miller (Casting Crowns, Sawyer Brown), Overflow highlights Kerr’s songwriting on seven of the 11 songs on the project, including her current single “Radiate.” Co-written with her brother, Josh, who has had two No. 1 country hits with the GRAMMY nominated Kelsea Ballerini, along with Jordan Reynolds, the official music video for “Radiate” can be seen HERE.

“In the huge stack of songs you need to listen to, please take some time with “Radiate.” It is connecting with our audience and I’d hate for you to miss out on it,” says Justin Brown, 93.7/WDJC, Birmingham Alabama.

“I’m so excited for the release of Overflow!,” exclaims Kerr. “This album is a product of the last three years of my life and the way God has moved and shaped me through them. I’m praying that the truth and love that He’s poured into me will overflow into the hearts of all who listen, and that lives will be impacted for the better.”



Media outlets are also showing strong support for Kerr’s new record, with a standout review from CCM Magazine, “Typically a debut offers hints of the potential yet to be fulfilled, but Kerr, who co-wrote many of the songs on her full-length debut, Overflow, sounds every bit the veteran here.” Alabama Baptist says, “‘Overflow” is solid….Vocally, it’s spot on throughout,” while the Christian Beat adds, “This album demonstrates that her talent and maturity is well beyond her years.” Mark Hall of Casting Crowns also adds his thoughts by saying, “Hannah Kerr is a fresh new voice for this generation. You can hear her love for Jesus and people in every song.”



[embedded content]

Another important announcement was made today, with Kerr being named the 1st Ambassador spokesperson for Youth For Tomorrow’s (YTF) new awareness and fundraising campaign, “YFT HeartBeats,” promoting the importance and impact of music and arts therapy. Additional information is available HERE.

Youth For Tomorrow, was founded in 1986 by legendary NFL Coach and NASCAR Team Owner, Joe Gibbs, and is based within the outskirts of the Nation’s Capital region in Bristow, Virginia. YFT provides five residential programs as a safe haven for at-risk teens whose lives are in crisis. In addition, the Behavioral Health programs provide children of all ages and families life changing therapeutic care for the overburdened child and family care systems. Last year Youth For Tomorrow served over 8,200 children, youth and families including veterans and members of the military.

Importantly, the campaign that includes Kerr’s efforts while on tour, through PSA’s and use of social media, will also inspire like-minded organizations and individuals to unite in the development of the Jodi McQueen Therapeutic Music & Arts Center to be built on the YFT campus. The Center will feature a broad range of creative and collaborative experiences through quality expressive arts therapies and creative arts education including disciplines of music, dance, theater, and the visual and literary arts. Physical areas within The Center will include music and art instruction classrooms; a graphic arts room; art, music and dance studios, a group rehearsal studio; a recording studio; two exhibit halls and an auditorium with a performing stage.

“I feel so passionate about the work that Youth For Tomorrow is doing in the lives of young people, and I’m honored to be the first ambassador for this incredible organization,” says Kerr. “Youth For Tomorrow provides a place of growth, hope, and healing to teenagers who feel like they have nowhere to turn. I’m excited to be a part of reminding the young people who come to YFT that they are loved dearly by the Creator and that He has plans to give them hope as a future.”

Coming up next, Kerr will be opening for multi-GRAMMY award winning band for KING & COUNTRY in April, and finishing up her sophomore year at Belmont University, before launching a promo tour in May to support the release of Overflow. For continued updates on Kerr please visit www.hannahkerrmusic.com, www.facebook.com/HannahKerrMusic, www.twitter.com/hannahkerr.

Overflow Track Listing

01. Warrior – (Tami Hinesh/Alyssa Bonagura)

02. Undivided – (Hannah Kerr/Jon Newell/Scott Krippayne/Ron Robinson)

03. Radiate* – (Hannah Kerr/Josh Kerr/Jordan Reynolds)

04. Never Leave Your Side – (Hannah Kerr/Meredith Andrews/Jacob Sooter)

05. Your Love Defends Me- (Hannah Kerr/Matt Maher)

06. Overflow – (Hannah Kerr/Lindsey Sweat/Jonathan Smith)

07. I Stand Here- (Lindsey Sweat/Kipp Williams)

08. Lifeline – (Joel Houston/Melodie Wagner/Michael Fatkin/Renee Sieff)

09. Love I Leave – (Hannah Kerr/Josh Kerr/Tony Wood)

10. Mercy Won – (Lindsey Sweat/Justin Morgan)

11. Be Still and Know, Featuring Mark Hall – (Hannah Kerr/Jonathan Newell/Chad Cates)