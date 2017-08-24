Hannah Kerr’s New Single ‘Warrior’ Most Added Song at Christian Radio This Week

With more than 20 stations on, Black River Christian artist Hannah Kerr‘s new single “Warrior” has launched as the most added song at Christian Radio.

“Warrior,” as well as a pop-infused “Warrior (Battle Cry Remix),” were written by Alyssa Bonagura and Tami Hinesh, and are available now at all digital retailers and streaming services. Nearing 1.7 million streams, “Warrior” is the follow up to her Top 25 single, “Radiate,” from her debut full-length album Overflow. With the success of her debut album and her constant touring, with such major artists as Casting Crowns, Matt Maher, Building 429, Jonny Diaz, and Matt Hammitt, as well as sharing the stage with for KING & COUNTRY, Newsboys, and Kari Jobe, “Warrior” has become a recognizable fan favorite.

“I’m so excited for people to hear this song because when I think about what a warrior is, to me a warrior really can be anyone and everyone,” shares Kerr on her new single. “We all face seasons of hardship and we all have to keep the hope alive and fight through the struggles we go through in this life. To me, a mom, a student, or a soldier fighting for our country is a warrior. Someone fighting against an illness or a disease is a warrior. The list could go on and on. My hope is that listeners are inspired by this song and remember that in the midst of what we are facing, we have a God who is always fighting for us.”



[embedded content]

Not only is Kerr’s new single at radio, she is also the co-writer of Matt Maher’s latest radio single, “Your Love Defends Me.”