‘Have Yourself a MARi Little Christmas’ with English/Spanish Holiday Classics from Mari

Powerhouse vocalist MARi brings her own unique style to the holiday season with her new EP, Have Yourself a MARi Little Christmas, available wherever digital music is sold on November 10th. Produced by David Mullen, Gregatron and Paul David, the bi-lingual 5-song EP features a fresh take on MARi’s favorite Christmas classics.

Always red carpet ready, MARi’s explosive style and vibrant wigs perfectly match her larger-than-life personality. Hailing from Queens, New York, MARi blends pop, dance and Latin rhythms into a highly infectious package that’s uniquely her own. The Latin diva’s fashion is as hard to miss as her post show tacos that have quickly become a fan favorite.

“I’m half Puerto Rican and half Cuban, so I’m straight up Latina,” says MARi. “Music and tacos are an epic combo. I get behind the grill and cook, so you can come meet me and you get a taco too. I’m make ’em awesome. It’s all in the seasoning, the meat and the tortilla.”

Her music has that seasoning too, which is why MARi is quickly becoming recognized as one of the most groundbreaking and authentic new artists in the Christian, Gospel and Latin music genres today.

On November 23rd, MARi will be performing in the Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia, PA, followed by an appearance in the Nashville Christmas Parade in downtown Nashville, TN on December 2nd.

Track Listing for Have Yourself a MARi Little Christmas:

1. Feliz Navidad

2. Maria Sabias Que

3. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

4. O Christmas Tree

5. Carol of the Bells