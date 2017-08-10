Hawk Nelson Drummer Mourns Loss of Grandmother, Asks for Prayer for Family

On Sunday, August 6, David Niacaris of Hawk Nelson received the heart-breaking news that his Grandmother had passed away. On Monday, the Hawk Nelson drummer shared on his Facebook page, “My precious Grandmother passed away just yesterday. I am so sad, but I am taking peace in the fact that I know she is up there praising Jesus! She was a God-fearing woman with a heart of pure gold. I will cherish all those sweet memories of her. Prayers for our entire family would be welcomed! She was my last living grandparent and I am looking forward to going home and honoring her life this upcoming week!”

David also shared that his sister, Kendra Leonard, a full time missionary in Albania, was looking to raise funds for the trip to California for their Grandmother’s funeral. Kendra and her husband Thomas depend on the support of others to help with their ministry through Youth With A Mission, and the last minute plane tickets were outside of their budget. Kendra set a goal for $1,750 on her Go Fund Me page and within two days, the goal was met. Kendra wrote in an update that she and her husband were “overwhelmed with all the love and support” from the donations. Please continue to keep the Niacaris family in your prayers during this difficult time.