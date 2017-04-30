Heath McNease Collaborates with Propaganda and JGivens

Heath McNease has released a new track, “Believe,” featuring the incredible talents of JGivens and Propaganda.

The track lyrically displays each of the three artists intimately sharing why they’ve chosen to put their faith in something (God) they’ve never seen before. Believers and non-believers alike can relate to the honest discussion. Through candid interviews and introspective rhymes, the trio communicates the value of a strong belief in Christ within a world that places higher stock in what they can touch or see. Watch the video below.



[embedded content]

The track was produced by Jordan Coleman and the video was directed by Phil Porto. Believe is the first single off of a forth coming EP to feature the talents of Deraj, KRUM (fka Playdough) and Derek Minor.

Heath McNease has been active in the music industry for over 10 years, deeply rooted in both hip-hop and folk rock. Diversity, innovation and creativity enable McNease to move between two different genres and still consistently produce solid fan-favorite releases. From The Heath McNease Fan Club Meets Tonight (2007) to Salem Songs (2015), McNease’s discography is eclectic and pleasing to the listener’s ears.



You can follow Heath McNease at either his main website heathmcneasemusic.com, his Bandcamp or on Twitter.