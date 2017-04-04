IN THE STUDIO:
Hillary Scott & The Scott Family Release New Single ‘Still’

Following two GRAMMY trophies for their chart-topping “Thy Will” and faith-based LOVE REMAINS, which debuted at No. One on Billboard’s Top Christian Album chart, Hillary Scott & The Scott Family deliver the illuminating follow-up “Still.” Available at Christian radio now, the uplifting track rests in the reassurance that God is attentive to our hardships.

“When our family first heard this song, the citing of Psalm 46 immediately struck a chord with us,” said Hillary Scott. “It shares that universal feeling everyone feels at times when we’re grasping for direction to immediately try and make things better. Sometimes you have to take a step back and this song is a simple reminder that a high power is always in control.”

Watch the visual lyric video for “Still,” below[…]

