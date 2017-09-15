Hillsong Worship Announces Christmas Album ‘The Peace Project’

Today, the influential worship band behind the fastest growing single in church history (“What A Beautiful Name”), Hillsong Worship, announced their new Christmas album The Peace Project, the first from them in nearly five years. Still tracking an estimated 50 million people singing their catalogue of songs worldwide each week, Hillsong Worship’s 12-track Christmas collection will release Oct. 20th, 2017 on iTunes, Spotify and anywhere else music is digitally sold. In addition, the album pre-order will launch on Oct. 6 offering eager fans an instant gratis track.

Timely titled The Peace Project, the holiday collection presents a fresh collaboration of renown Hillsong talent such as Young & Free frontman Aodhan King, UNITED’s Taya Smith and Worship’s Brooke Ligertwood, among others. The album features seven new, original songs including “Prince of Heaven,” “Seasons,” and “Peace Upon The Earth” along with new arrangements of five of the most beloved Christmas classics like “Hark,” “O Holy Night” and “Joy To The World.”

Hillsong Worship’s Brooke Ligertwood said about The Peace Project, “As recipients of reconciliation, we now carry the outrageous and holy responsibility of propagating this kind of peace in our broken world: Peace that is active, justice that is presenced, the Kingdom of God in our midst.”

The Peace Project Track Listing:

1. Joy to the World

2. Hark

3. Seasons

4. Prince of Heaven

5. O Come All Ye Faithful

6. Noel

7. When I Think Upon Christmas

8. Silent Night (with Saviour King)

9. Arrival

10. Theme of the Eastern Star

11. O Holy Night

12. Peace Upon the Earth