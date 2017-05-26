Hip-Hop Label Humble Beast Announces Status as Non-profit

As of May 25, Humble Beast has begun operating as a 501(c)(3) tax-deductible, non-profit organization.



Generosity and giving has always been deeply woven into the DNA at Humble Beast. However, the more they gave away for free, their creative sources of revenue (such as Left Roasters) simply couldn’t offset their costs, wearing ministry resources dangerously thin.



After a lot of prayer and consultation, Humble Beast concluded that the best way to serve fans and God’s Kingdom at large required a paradigm shift in their business model. Therefore, the label committed to become a non-profit organization. They believe that this move forward will provide the best opportunity to accomplish and even expand their identity as a creative ministry. These steps free the label to do more for the church and more for the community, locally and globally.



Humble Beast is asking for assistance with this new leap forward, first and foremost through prayer. Then, to get their new non-profit status off the ground, the label is focused on fiscal partnerships to raise a goal of $125,000 over the next two months.



The label humbly asks of their fan base, “We invite you — our Humble Beast family — to help us fulfill our mission. We want to make our ministry your ministry. We want you to become a greater part of the work God is doing through Humble Beast. Believe us when we say, we cannot do this without you.”



To donate and assist with their ministry, please visit Humble Beast’s donation page. You can also find out more at their main page, humblebeast.com.

