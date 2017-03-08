IN THE STUDIO:
Hip Hop Label Reflection Music Group (RMG) Launches New Division

Co-owners of Reflection Music Group (RMG) Derek Minor and Doc Watson have unveiled a new entity, RMG Amplify

RMG Amplify is a label partnership which provides marketing support to established independent artists. Former Rhema Soul member (and husband to Butta P) Konata Small is the first signee. Small is set to release his solo debut, Est. in 1997, this spring. The single “Numbers” and its accompanying music video has made a significant impact since its release in January 2017 (watch it here).
 
RMG Amplify is designed to aid partners with marketing, social media strategy, playlist features, building a public profile and branding. Rest assured, RMG will continue to offer full label services to its current roster of amazing artists which includes CANON, Tony Tillman, Deraj and Derek Minor himself.
 
Doc Watson is pleased with the addition of Konata Small, sharing “We consider Konata Reflection Music Group family. Konata has a history of putting out good music with Rhema Soul. I believe in his music, and we are excited to help him further build his individual brand.”
 
Small is equally enthusiastic to collaborate with RMG Amplify. “I’m overwhelmed to work with a team that produces excellence and isn’t afraid to dream with me,” he said. “With the current roster, Doc Watson has proved that RMG is a force. Now to see Good City Music join forces with RMG Amplify only enhances what he envisioned years ago to creatively push the Good News.”
 
Stay tuned for the release of Konata’s debut album, Est. 1997, by finding him on twitter. Keep up with the happenings with RMG at reflectionmusicgroup.com.

