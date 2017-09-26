HMG’s Dee Black Releases New Single and Music Video

Hisstory Music Group’s (HMG) Dee Black featured Mission on a new single titled “Rock,” pointing followers back to Christ during trying and difficult times.

The single debuted on September 22 and was produced by K. Agee. Black shared encouraging insight when speaking about the meaning behind the single: “We all face adversity and troubles. When everything is seemingly falling apart, you need solid faith to stand on. That same faith David had facing Goliath. ‘Rock’ proclaims the faith and boldness God has given us to overcome our Goliath.”

“Rock” can be purchased on iTunes here. You can listen to the single and watch the video below.



[embedded content]

Back on August 25 Dee Black released a free mixtape, covering his former Black Friday singles collection combined with some new material. The Black Friday mixtape is available as a free download at iamhisstory.com.

Stay in touch with Dee Black on social media at Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.