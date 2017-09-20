Holly Starr Releases ‘Human’ Today

Human, the highly-anticipated fifth studio recording from singer/songwriter Holly Starr, bows today from Artist Garden Entertainment. Produced by Matthew Parker and David Thulin, along with Bryan Fowler (TobyMac, Mandisa), the seven-song set–which has already garnered widespread critical acclaim–showcases Starr’s deeply personal lyrics and modern pop sensibilities.

CCMMagazine.com notes the poignancy in Starr’s most introspective release to date “… ‘Umbrella’ (written for husband Chris Rumbles) and ‘Sailing’ serve to display the maturity of penmanship and performance now defining Starr…. and coming from love and loss, what could be more human than that?”

Likewise, TheChristianBeat.org praises Human, saying, “Each song feels genuine and heartfelt, and the album as a whole is incredibly encouraging. These are songs that will help you celebrate in the good times and endure in the bad.”

Starr is currently performing[…]