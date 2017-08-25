Holly Starr to Release ‘Human’ September 15th

Acclaimed singer/songwriter Holly Starr returns September 15 with the highly-anticipated Human (Artist Garden Entertainment), her first recording in two years. Throughout the seven-song set, Starr explores God’s faithfulness amidst the complexities of earthly relationships.

RELATED Holly Starr Returns to Studio for Most Personal Recording Yet

The album’s lead single, “Run The Race,” a percolating anthem of empowerment produced by Bryan Fowler (TobyMac, Mandisa), has amassed more than 1 million streams on Spotify and been featured on the service’s Top Christian Tracks playlist.

“From beginning to end, Human feels really true to me as a songwriter,” Starr shares of the project, which was produced by Matthew Parker and David Thulin, as well as Fowler. “It’s filled with moments from my life, and it captures the last few years in an honest way for me.”

Additional highlights of the album include[…]