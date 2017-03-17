Hollyn Makes A Splash With LP Debut ‘One-Way Conversations’

Gotee Records’ HOLLYN is on a roll as her debut full-length album is just over one month old. One-Way Conversations debuted on February 10th hitting No. 2 on the iTunes Pop Albums chart just under Lady Gaga and was in the Top 10 overall of iTunes. The album also released on March 3rd physically to retail. Since the release, Hollyn now has two singles in the Top 25 at Christian radio at different formats (“Can’t Live Without” at CHR and “In Awe” at AC).

RELATED: Hollyn Releases Debut Album ‘One-Way Conversations’ Today

In addition to the radio love she’s been receiving, Hollyn has also been recognized by the media with this new album. This week she graces her first CCM Magazine cover on the March 15 issue. And she received shout-outs from two influencers Perez Hilton calling out her radio single, “Can’t Live Without,” saying, “Hollyn is giving us cool (but not too cool or pretentious) pop without trying too hard that feels authentic!” And Sirius XM’s YouTube 15 host Jenna Marbles included Hollyn’s song, “All My Love,” on her most recent playlist.

Hollyn is currently on the 2017 TobyMac Hits Deep tour that continues through April (see remaining dates here). While on tour she has had appearances on Good Day Dallas, TODAY in Nashville and will be appearing on the WGN Morning Show later this month.



[embedded content]

One-Way Conversations is the follow-up to her acclaimed debut self-titled EP that produced the No. 1 single “Alone (feat. TRU)”. The release already touts a No. 1 radio single with the track “Love with Your Life.”